#2019PresidentialElection/ President Iohannis about European army: Creating parallelism with NATO won't help anyone

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

European defence must be improved, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday, but a parallelism between such structure and NATO "won't help anyone."

During the debate with journalists and representatives of the civil society taking place at the Auditorium of the Central University Library, Iohannis said in his opinion an independent European army won't be feasible. He pleaded instead for a "perfect complementarity" of such structure with NATO.

"Creating a parallelism with NATO won't help anyone," said the President.

