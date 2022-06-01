2,171 companies, authorised individuals have entered insolvency in first four months of 2022

The number of companies and authorised individuals (PFAs) that entered into insolvency increased by 8.12% in the first four months of 2022, compared to the same period of last year, with 2,171 insolvencies registered, according to data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

By field of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale trade, retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 561 (minus 6.81% compared to the first four months of 2021), construction - 426 (plus 32.71%) and manufacturing industry - 261 (plus 3.98%).

In April 2022, 561 insolvencies were registered.

