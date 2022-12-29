 
     
24 migrants caught attempting to sneak into Hungary hidden in two vans

Agerpres
The Arad County border police caught 24 migrants from Bangladesh, Egypt, Morocco and India as they attempted to illegally cross the border via the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, heading for the Schengen Area tucked in two vans especially fitted for this purpose with hidden compartments, the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.

According to the transport documents, the vans were transporting textiles to trading companies in European countries. Based on a risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough check of the vehicles and discovered a total of 24 foreign citizens hidden in special places at the front of the cargo compartment (double wall), the release informs.

Authorities determined that the foreigners aged between 19 and 49 came from Bangladesh, Egypt, Morocco and India and had entered Romania legally, on the basis of personal documents, Agerpres informs.

Investigations are underway in both cases.

