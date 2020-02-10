25 dead due to flu

The number of persons who have died, up to now, of the flu has reached 25, the National Center for Communicable Disease Control and Supervision of the National Institute for Public Health announced on Monday.

The last two persons to have died of the flu are a 64 year old woman from northeastern Bistrita-Nasaud County with confirmed flu virus type A sub-type (H1)pdm09, and another woman aged 66 from southwestern Caras-Severin County with confirmed flu virus type A sub-type (H1)pdm09.Both women had pre-existing medical conditions.The 64 year old woman from Bistrita-Nasaud had not had her flu shot, and the 66 year old from Caras Severin has unknown vaccine history as of yet.

AGERPRES