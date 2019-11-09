268,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad until Saturday at 22:00

Almost 268,000 Romanians abroad voted at the ballot boxes in the first round of the presidential elections until Saturday at 22:00, Romania's time, according to the data released on the Central Electoral Bureau platform.

The second day of voting continues in the polling stations of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, USA, Uruguay, Venezuela, and in New Zealand and Australia the third and last day of voting has begun.

The polling stations abroad will be open on Sunday between 7:00 and 21:00 local time. Voters who at 21:00 are at the polling station, as well as those who are waiting in line in front of the polling station can exercise their right to vote until 23:59 local time.

A number of 835 polling stations have been set up abroad, most in Spain and Italy, 143 and 142, respectively.

The right to vote can be exercised at any of the polling stations set up abroad, based on an identity document valid on the day of voting. Romanian citizens aged 18 or over can cast their vote in the presidential elections, if they turned 18 until the election day or including on election day.

The addresses of the polling stations and other information about the electoral process are released on the Foreign Affairs Ministry's website, in the special section devoted to the presidential election