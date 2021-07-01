340,200 digital certificates generated within the first 12hrs since launching certificat-covid.gov.ro platform

A number of 340,020 digital certificates have been generated in the first 12 hours since the certification-covid.gov.ro platform was launched, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, also vice-president of the CNCAV (National Committee Coordination Vaccination Activities against COVID-10), informed on Thursday.

"This means that 28,335 Romanians have generated their European document every hour. That means over 470 certificates issued every minute," Baciu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the vice-president of CNCAV, over 97.28pct are COVID certificates attesting the vaccination, the remaining 2.72pct represent COVID certificates of recovery and negative test.18,000 users connected in the last 30 minutes, i.e. 600 people/minute, said Andrei Baciu.