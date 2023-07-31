38-strong Romanian firefighting echelon on mission to Greece replaced by French colleagues

The Romanian firefighting module deployed to Greece as part of the UCPM pre-positioning program was replaced on Monday by the French Ground Forest Firefighting GFFF-V module in a ceremony held at the operations base in Nea Makri - Attica region, in the presence of a European Commission delegation.

"Activities related to the handover of the pre-positioning mission to the French team as well as logistics technicalities will take place during the day, to allow the completion of the mission under the best conditions and the return of our colleagues to the country," the Emergency Management Inspectorate General said in a release on Monday.

Apart from the 38 firefighters who completed on Monday the pre-positioning program, another 92 firemen with the specific technical means are still in Rhodes Island.



The Romanian firefighters were deployed to Greece following the request for international assistance launched by the Greek authorities through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.



As part of the pre-positioning program, the 40-strong contingent of firefighters and eight pieces of technical equipment left Romania on June 29.



The rotation of the personnel taking action in the Attica region took place on July 15.



The pre-positioning program is organized by the General Directorate of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations - DG ECHO, in order to strengthen the resilience of the Greek authorities in managing this type of risk.