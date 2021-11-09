40 bln lei in additional state revenue collections over Jan - Oct 2021

State revenue collections over the first ten months of the year are 18 percent higher compared to 2020, with the additional amount standing at 40 billion lei, shows data presented on Tuesday in a specialist conference by president of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), Mirela Calugareanu.

"This year's budget collections are good. Revenues collected by ANAF in the first ten months of the year are 18 percent up from 2020 and 14 percent higher than in 2019. Compared to 2020, the absolute additional amount collected is 40 billion lei, and compared to 2019 it is 31.5 billion lei, at a time of sped up refunds and higher additional refunds," said Calugareanu.

As regards the implementation of new measures to benefit the business environment, they envisaged the VAT refund with subsequent verification and simplified payment rescheduling, Calugareanu said, adding that approximately 1,600 checks have been conducted to prevent tax base erosion and look into tax optimizations worth 56 billion lei.

