45 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hrs take death toll to 57,741

As many as 45 deaths - 21 men and 24 women - in COVID-19 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, 8 of which occurred prior to the reference period, taking the death toll to 57,741, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

Of the 45 deaths, one was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, two in the age category 40-49 years, two in the age category 50-59 years, 8 in the age category 60-69 years, 16 in the age category 70-79 years and 16 in the age category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 43 of the deaths are in patients who have had comorbidities, and for two no comorbidities have been reported so far.Of the total 45 deceased patients, 39 were unvaccinated and six were vaccinated. The six patients vaccinated were between the ages of 60-69 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidites. AGERPRES.