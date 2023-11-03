82,050 cases of respiratory infections between October 23-29

As many as 82,050 cases of respiratory infections - clinical flu, IACRS and pneumonia - were reported in the week of October 23 - 29, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Friday.

"In the week of 23.10.2023 - 29.10.2023 (S43/2023) were reported: 82,050 cases of respiratory infections (clinical flu, IACRS and pneumonia), registering 19.9% ??more cases compared to the same week of the season previous (68,391) and 5.7% fewer cases compared to the previous week (86,267)," according to the INSP.

In the same period, 90 cases of clinical flu were reported nationally, compared to 205 cases in the same week of the previous season.

Since the beginning of the season, nine laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported, of which two with AH1 influenza virus, three with AH3 influenza virus, three with influenza B virus, one case with non-subtyped influenza A virus. At the same time, a co-infection of influenza virus with SARS-CoV-2 was recorded.

Until October 29, a number of 547,011 flu-vaccinated people were registered in the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations (RENV), of which 533,366 were from the population groups benefiting from settlement under the compensated regime