8,579 persons vaccinated against COVID, 838 children between 5 and 11 in past 24hrs

As many as 8,579 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 1,255 which represent the first dose, 3,080 received the second dose and 4,244 received the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Friday.

From the total number of administered doses, 838 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children between 5 and 11 (79 received the first dose and 759 received the second dose).

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, there have been 16,641,520 vaccine doses administered to 8,102,802 persons, 8,041,209 receiving the full scheme and 2,500,166 being immunized with the third dose.

There has been one adverse whole-body type reaction recorded in the last 24 hours.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been 19,965 adverse reactions registered in anti-COVID vaccines, 2,199 local type and 17,766 whole-body type.