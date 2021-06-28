97pct nationwide attendance rate at first Baccalaureate test; 63 test takers dismissed for attempted fraud

As many as 63 test takers were dismissed on Monday for "attempted fraud" at the Romanian Language and Literature test of the 2021 Baccalaureate examination.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Education, the attendance rate at the first test of the Baccalaureate exam was 97% nationwide, and 3,618 students did not show.

"At the first written test of the national Baccalaureate exam in the June-July 2021 session (Romanian Language and Literature), held today, June 28, 117,807 test takers were present (97% of the total number of students registered to take this test: 121,488). As many as 3,618 of them did not show up, and 63 test takers were dismissed for fraud or attempted fraud. They will no longer have the right to take the test for the next two sessions of the Baccalaureate exam," according to the ministry.The compulsory specialty test will take place on Tuesday, and on Wednesday the optional profile and specialty. The final test - mother tongue and literature - will be taken on Thursday by national minority students.The first results will be displayed on July 5 by noon. Complaints can be submitted on the same day, between 12:00hrs and 18:00hrs, including by electronic means.The final results will be made public on July 9.