A new tranche of the Pfizer vaccine reaches Romania

Profimedia Images
vaccin Pfizer

A new tranche of the Pfizer vaccine, consisting of 17,550 doses intended for the population over 12 years old, from the company Pfizer BioNTech, arrived on Monday at the Otopeni Airport, and will be distributed at the Brasov Regional Storage Centre, informs the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19.

According to the same source, the transport to the storage centre is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land, Agerpres.ro informs.

To date, Romania has received 19,494,509 doses for the 12+ eligible population produced by Pfizer BioNTech, and 12,776,224 have already been used to immunize the population.

