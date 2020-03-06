Acting PM Orban calls PM-designate Citu esteemed man giving clear signal of stability

Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, national chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Thursday evening on a television show that Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu is an esteemed man who is giving a signal of stability to investors, markets, the financial and the economic systems.

"It is not by chance that the nominee is a former finance minister who in three months and a half got clear, obvious results: a budget revision, a law on the national budget, under some extremely difficult conditions (...) So, it was a decision that took into account the state of the play, to give a very clear signal that the prime minister's choice is a minister of finance, who is an esteemed man, a man who gives out a clear signal of stability to investors, to markets, to everything that the financial and banking system means, to organisations, the stock exchange and other organisations, so as to give a clear out a signal of stability and of preserving the same orientation of the economic policies," Orban told Romania TV private broadcaster.

He also said that the decision to nominate Florin Citu to the position of prime minister was agreed upon with President Klaus Iohannis.

Orban was asked whether Prime Minister-designate Citu has chosen him to be deputy prime minister in his cabinet, and he said that he did not receive such a proposal and added that "the PNL national leader can only be prime minister."

Asked about an announcement on Thursday by Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta, referring to the fact that if PNL vote in favour of the Citu government in an open vote, then they will have the votes of Pro Romania as well, Orban said that Ponta's statements "change from one day to the next." AGERPRES