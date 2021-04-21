Additional Act to Government Agreement: Coalition works on solidarity, collegiality principles

The Coalition operates on the principle of solidarity and collegiality, and the Prime Minister will revoke a minister after prior notification of the formation that proposed the minister, on the basis of arguments and after a debate in the coalition, is specified in the Additional Act to the Government Agreement concluded on Tuesday by the leaders of the PNL (National Liberal Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania).

According to the document, political responsibility will be assumed together, with the participation in decision-making of all members of the Coalition and the Prime Minister, and major political decisions are taken on the principle of collegiality with the agreement of the Coalition formations.

"The Coalition, the Prime Minister and members of the government assume not to adopt public positions undermining the work and agenda of the government and members of the government. Public communication will be done in a spirit of mutual support and solidarity. Given that the Prime Minister has been vested with the confidence of the members of this coalition, the Prime Minister's constitutional prerogative to send the request for the revocation of a minister to the President is exercised after prior notification of the formation that proposed the minister, on the basis of arguments contained in an objective assessment made by the Prime Minister and after a debate in the coalition," the document reads.

The Prime Minister will allow a reasonable period of time to ensure the transition between the holders of the ministerial portfolio, it is mentioned in the Additional Act.

Coalition leaders also decided that ministerial performance should be assessed periodically, "with the governing programme voted on by Parliament as a benchmark and the coalition's subsequent decisions to go". The government's performance will be assessed periodically within the Governing Coalition.

They also agreed that coalition meetings will be held every Monday, once in the Chamber of Deputies, once in the Senate, each party in the coalition will provide the secretariat by rotation for one month, and the topics on the agenda will be announced in advance to the secretary and will be approved by the leaders at the beginning of the coalition meeting.

Representatives of parliamentary groups and ministers will be invited to coalition meetings and the representative of the parliamentary group of national minorities will also participate.

"The government's agenda and the process of prioritizing pieces of legislation will be decided by the Prime Minister together with the Deputy Prime Ministers, in the meeting following the preparatory government meeting organized by the Government's Secretariat General (SGG). The agenda of the government meeting will be agreed at this level and then transmitted to the ministries and in the public space," the document states.

According to the Additional Act, "the governing coalition operates on the basis of the programme of government and collegial decisions", and "the parliamentary agenda and voting decisions in Parliament follow the priorities of the programme of government".

"In the absence of consensus in the Coalition on certain legislative projects or on topics other than those contained in the programme of government, the parliamentary groups of the component parties may work outside the Coalition, with the prior announcement of the partners, and after their refusal to support those initiatives," the coalition leaders said.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is a priority for the coalition, the document says.

"The government will publish weekly the data on vaccination, the number of doses administered, the provision by centers, the percentages of persons in the categories stipulated in the piece of legislation adopted by the Government. Transparency is a rule, not an exception. All Coalition ministers must take measures to increase access to public data, to make budget execution, contracts and public procurement transparent where it exists. Health reforms will continue: transparency and efficiency of investments in hospital infrastructure, reform of hospital management. The reform of special pensions on the principle of contribution will be done by the end of the year. The laws on justice will be endorsed until the end of the year, respecting the principles of the international instruments ratified by Romania, as well as with the recommendations made within the framework of the European mechanisms - CVM, GRECO and the Venice Commission," the Additional Act says.

Coalition leaders also committed to make the Electoral Code Committee operational, based on an agreed mandate in the Coalition.

The Coalition will set out a permanent working group to streamline the functioning of the state, the document states.