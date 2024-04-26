Romania and United Arab Emirates: joint co-operation committee to convene in Bucharest

The third session of the Joint Co-operation Committee between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates will take place today in Bucharest.

The meeting will be attended by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu.

Part of the meeting will be the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the United Arab Emirates.

The session of the Joint Co-operation Committee between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates is taking place at the Parliament House.

The first session of the committee took place in April 2018, when the UAE minister of state for economic and trade affairs came to Bucharest.

The second such meeting was held in June 2022 in the UAE.

