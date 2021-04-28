Afghan citizen under criminal investigation for murder and attempted murder on two fellow Afghans

Prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Timis County Tribunal have set into motion a criminal investigation, in absentia, against an Afghan citizen, for the crimes of murder and attempted murder, crimes committed against two fellow Afghans, last week, in the area of the North Railway Station in Timisoara.

"In fact, it has been noted that on April 19, the accused A.F., Afghan citizen, while traveling with three other Afghan migrants, on Republic Boulevard in Timisoara, proceeded to apply to victim I.A.J., also a migrant, stabs with a knife, causing a penetrative stabbing wound, leading to hemorrhaging, a grave traumatic lesion that led to the death of the victim, shortly after, while in the hospital," the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Timis County Tribunal mentions in a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

Beforehand, in the same context, the accused also stabbed another migrant, namely victim K. N., action that resulted in a stab wound that imposed the admittance to hospital of the victim, for medical assistance.After committing the crimes, the accused ran and hid, in order to avoid criminal prosecution, and until this time his whereabouts have not been determined and he has not been interrogated. Thus, on Wednesday, the judge for rights and liberties with the Timis Tribunal was notified, in regards to a proposal for preventive arrest of the accused, in absentia.