Agency for Integrity denounces Nicusor Dan to the Prosecutor's Office for abuse of office

The National Integrity Agency (ANI) on Thursday informs that it has notified the Public Prosecutor's Office next to the High Court of Cassation and Justice regarding the commission of abuse of office by the general mayor of the capital city, Nicusor Dan, and using his position to favour some people, told Agerpres.

Also, the ANI accuses Nicusor Dan of incompatibility and conflict of interests.

* Incompatibility - according to a press release of the ANI, while being the general mayor, Nicusor Dan also exercised other management functions within four institutions or public administration offices, without a mandate of representation, which means that he broke the provisions of art. 87, paragraph (1), letter d) of Law no. 161/2003.

* Conflict of interest - during the period August 7 - September 7, 2021, while simultaneously exercising the office of general mayor and the office of general manager of the Bucharest Administration of Lakes, Parks and Recreation Facilities (ALPAB), Nicusor Dan requested the addition to the ALPAB budget of the amount of RON 3,000,000, and later retransmitted the requested budget to ALPAB, as general mayor. Through this approach, the ALPAB budget was supplemented from RON 11,517,000 to RON 14,517,000. In ANI's opinion, Nicusor Dan thus violated the provisions of art. 70, art. 71 and art. 76 of Law no. 161/2003.

On the other hand, the ANI notified the Prosecutor's Office next to the High Court of Cassation and Justice regarding the existence of indications that Nicusor Dan committed the crime of abuse of office provided for by art. 297 of the Criminal Code and the crime of using his position to favour certain persons provided for by art. 301 of the Criminal Code, since:

* a contraventional fine applied by a public institution to Nicusor Dan was paid by the City Hall of the Municipality of Bucharest (PMB), and the appeals to the relevant court were carried out by the Legal Department of the PMB for Nicusor Dan, both as a natural person and as general mayor, the document bearing his holographic signature, distinct for both qualities;

* in the period August 7 - September 7, 2021, while simultaneously exercising the office of general mayor and the office of general manager of the ALPAB, he requested as general manager a supplementation of the budget of ALPAB with the amount of RON 3,000,000 and later sent to the ALPAB, as general mayor, the requested budget.

The ANI also notified the Capital Prefecture regarding the legality of the exercise by general mayor Nicusor Dan of the four management functions within public institutions or services - the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings with Seismic Risk, the Bucharest Streets Administration, the ALPAB, the Expo Arte Cultural Centre, without having a mandate of representation.

Also, the Court of Accounts was notified regarding the legality of the payment of the contravention fine applied to Nicusor Dan as a natural person from the budget of the Capital City Hall.