AGERPRES granted Media Award at 2019 Romanian Athletics Gala

AGERPRES National News Agency was granted the Media Award at the 2019 Romanian Athletics Gala, which took place on Thursday, at the Ramada Parc Hotel, for the support in promoting the competitions of the Romanian Athletics Federation.

The award was presented to AGERPRES Managing Director Claudia Nicolae, by the communication and marketing manager of the Romanian Athletics Federation, Daniel Remes.

"Without athletes, without the teams behind the athletes, without federations, I believe that neither athletics nor other sports could make the front page of media institutions. The year 2019 has really been noted for many, many sports performances. AGERPRES has been by your side and will continue to be. I wish you success in 2020 and I hope that the Olympics will bring many trophies, because we have prepared the agency's first page,'' said the managing director of AGERPRES at the 2019 Romanian Athletics Gala.