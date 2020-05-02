Airship Spartan bound for Spain, returned to Air Base 90 due to technical reasons

The Spartan airship of the Romanian Air Force, which took off on Saturday with Spain's destination to carry 90,000 protection measures, returned to Base 90 Air Transport in Otopeni after the aircraft reported technical problems.

"The C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force which took off on Saturday, 2 May, at around 09:10, to Spain for the transport of 90,000 FFP 2 protection measures returned, for technical reasons, to Base 90 Air Transport in Otopeni", reads a statement from the MAPN sent on Saturday, AGERPRES.The cited source says that, following a technical problem reported by the aircraft after take-off from Otopeni airport, the crew applied the standard procedures for such situations and decided to return to the military airfield."The aircraft returned safely to Otopeni Airport at around 11:00 a.m., with the flight mission rescheduled for Sunday at 9:00," MApN states.