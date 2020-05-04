ALDE's Tariceanu: We are considering a censure motion, after 15 May or in the beginning of autumn

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and Pro Romania MPs have in mind to file a censure motion, but a date hasn't yet been established, it could take place after 15 May or in the beginning of autumn, ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday.

"We are considering a censure motion. I said it, too, and also leaders of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] Marcel Ciolacu and Pro Romania Victor Ponta. This is the reason why hearings in Parliament are beginning. (...) We have simple motions on Finance and Agriculture, and we have other instruments as well through which we can exercise the parliamentary control of the Government. Certainly, we will discuss the opportuneness of lodging a censure motion. This can happen after 15 may or in the beginning of autumn," Tariceanu told DC News.He added that the Prime Minister's "refusal" to weekly present Parliament the measures to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic represents "a sufficient" reason to file a censure motion."Certainly, it can be resolved differently, we can address the Constitutional Court, too, which will not have any restraint in serving justice to Parliament in case of such interinstitutional conflict," the ALDE leader added.