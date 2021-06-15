Alexander Adamescu, fled in UK, sent to court by DNA for bribery

Businessman Alexander Adamescu, son of Dan Adamescu, was sued by National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for committing two bribery offenses, being accused that in 2013 he had remitted sums of money to some judges at the Bucharest Tribunal in order to obtain favorable solutions in insolvency cases in which his father's companies were involved.

Bogdan Alexander Adamescu fled Romania and settled in the United Kingdom, from where the Romanian authorities are trying to extradite.

According to a DNA statement, Alexander Adamescu is in the process of being extradited, based on a European arrest warrant. He was arrested by the British authorities, but has not yet been handed over to Romania.

Alexander Adamescu fled Romania, being located and arrested in the UK in March 2018.

Subsequently, a British court ordered his extradition, but Adamescu requested permission to ask a question before the Supreme Court of the UK and he cannot be extradited until this request is resolved.