A number of 2,577 refugee pupils and preschoolers from Ukraine have applied to be registered as attendees in Romania's schools and kindergartens, with almost 2,379 of these already distributed, Minister Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Friday.

According to him, out of the 2,577 children who applied, 969 are preschoolers and 1,608 pupils, Agerpres.ro informs.

As of Friday, 2,379 of them had already been distributed / enrolled - 938 preschoolers and 1,441 pupils.