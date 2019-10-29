Alternative transport app Clever announces having received final technical okay from Ministry of Communications

Clever has obtained a final technical okay as operator of the digital alternative transport platform from the Ministry of Communications and Information Society, based on the Emergency Ordinance no. 49/2019 regarding the activities of alternative transport by car and driver, according to a release of the company, sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The app has 1.5 million customers.

"Receiving the final technical okay is an important step and we appreciate the speed with which the Ministry of Communications and Information Society granted the okays, within a shorter period than the deadline provided by law. Thus, we can concentrate in the following period on the support of alternative transport companies and drivers, who have to undergo the authorization process. The enrollment of the alternative transport drivers is already under way, and as of November 1, passengers will continue to benefit from our urban mobility services as until now," said Anca Gherle, Public Affairs Manager at Clever, quoted in the release.

According to the new legislation, all alternative transport apps must obtain the technical approval from the Ministry of Communications and the Information Society by November 1, 2019, in order to continue to operate in Romania.

At the same time, the drivers must obtain an authorization for the alternative transport from the territorial agency of the Romanian Road Traffic Authority from the county or municipality to which they belong and to ensure that they fulfill a number of conditions provided by law.

"Starting today, we expect all partner companies and drivers who meet the operating conditions to submit the documents and sign the affiliate contracts on the Clever platform," said Anca Gherle.

At the same time, companies and drivers who have not yet completed the authorization process can benefit in the next period of support from Clever in order to set up the file and obtain the authorization, as well as to issue the Alternative Transport badge for the Clever platform.

Clever currently has over 30,000 registered drivers, both for taxi and alternative transport services. The Clever app was founded in 2010 and is the first e-hailing application in Romania that allows both cash payment for the trip and direct payment from the app, by bank card. The company has over 60 employees and is present in over 20 cities in Romania.