Ambassador Andrew Noble: We are working towards new strategic partnership between the UK and Romania

The Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Romania, Andrew Noble, announced on Tuesday that a new strategic partnership between his country and Romania is in the works, specifying that the current one needs to be "improved and modernized".

We are working together with the Romanian Government for a new strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and Romania. We already have a partnership, but it needs to be improved and modernized to match today's preoccupations. We need a strategic partnership that answers the challenges of a new Europe and I am referring, of course, to the Brexit matter, which will be very important during this negotiation period (...) in Brussels. Europe has many worries concerning security and its prosperity and Brexit cannot be an event that negatively affects Romanian, British, or European matters. (...) My main task is to discuss with the Romanian Government concerning the most appropriate details for the new relationship that will exist between Romania and the United Kingdom within Europe, Andrew Noble told his first press conference since taking office as the United Kingdom's ambassador in Bucharest.Also, he specified that Romanians within the United Kingdom have no reasons to worry about Brexit."I don't believe that they have any reasons to be worried, but (...) I understand the human reaction that they have. The British Government was very clear and negotiations about the position of Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom were very good. I understand why they feel nervous, many British people are as well," Andrew Noble said, stating that he has faith that the situation will be settled in a "very positive way" concerning this "complicated process" which is Brexit.The ambassador made a reference towards that fact that next year our country will take on the Presidency of the Council of the EU, "a special event for Romania's political and social development of."We live in a time where bilateral relations grow impressively and I'm not just talking about the economy, but rather the cooperation concerning security (...) and life together (...) and I would like refer to the hero in London, a Romanian citizen that saved the lives of London citizens during the terrorist attack (...) of last year, Andrew Noble showed.The British diplomat underlined the fact that during his mandate he will take into account cooperation in all fields. "The entire array of relations is my priority, the position of citizens, economic exchanges, military cooperation and I am going tomorrow [Wednesday ed. n] to "Mihail Kogalniceanu". (...) The fight against organized crime is a huge priority, the ambassador said.He also talked about his first visit in Romania. "I stayed for three years in Bucharest, from 1983 to 1986. (...) I was here during socialist Romania and this is a different country now. (...) Even if there were difficult years for Romanians, but also for foreign diplomats in Bucharest, I created (...) A strong bond with Romania (...) This for me is an honor and a privilege to represent my Queen, my Government and the British people in Romania, Andrew Noble pointed out.The British official mentioned that he learned the Romanian language in his youth and perfected it in London and Iasi, before officially taking office as ambassador in Romania.Andrew Noble also said that his family is very glad for coming in Romania for the first time, saying that even his friends wish to visit our country.Before this I was in Germany, South Africa, Greece, but never have I had so many friends who wanted to come (...) to see us (...). They want to see what this country is about. (...) In the past, people knew about (...) Dracula and Bran Castle, but now the relationship is more intelligent, and the British people talk about Sighisoara and Vlad Tepes, the ambassador declared.He also said that his family adopted a bear in Zarnesti reservation.Ambassador Andrew Noble submitted the copies of the letters of credence with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will next present the official original documents to President Klaus Iohannis, according to the British Embassy in Bucharest.