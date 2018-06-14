Ambassador Hurezeanu, about possible suspension of President Iohannis:Changes leading to weakening of political stability, ripple effects

Romania's Ambassador to Germany Emil Hurezeanu considers that a possible suspension of President Klaus Iohannis would mean a severe change which would lead to the weakening of the political stability in Romania, which would create ripple effects.

"I do not get involved in domestic political affairs, only in those of Germany while I am an ambassador there, in the sense that I find out about what is going on there, but severe changes which would lead to the weakening of the political stability in Romania have and will have an impact not only in Germany, but first and foremost in Romania," Emil Hurezeanu said on Friday when asked if a possible suspension of the head of state would affect the relations between Romania and Germany.The Ambassador specified however that "he is not worried about Romania."Emil Hurezeanu was granted on Friday the title of Doctor Honoris Causa of the "Nicolae Balcescu" Land Forces Academy in Sibiu, as reward for his contribution to "the promotion and development of philology, as writer, publicist or journalist," rector Ghita Barsan showed.Born in Sibiu, Emil Hurezeanu is also the municipality's honorary citizen.