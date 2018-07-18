Ambassador Maior: Three Seas Initiative contributes to strengthening transatlantic link, consolidating entire eastern flank

The Three Seas Initiative contributes to strengthening the transatlantic link and consolidating the entire eastern flank, Romania's Ambassador to the United States George Cristian Maior said Wednesday in a speech at an Atlantic Council event on the topic of the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative, to be held in Bucharest on September 17 and 18, informs the Romanian Embassy in the US in a press release.

In his speech, Maior referred extensively to Romania's objectives for the said Summit aimed at "moving the Initiative into a higher quality development phase, marked by concrete results, including through a list of strategic projects in transport, energy and digital fields."The Romanian ambassador reiterated the basic principles of the Three Seas Initiative - strengthening sustainable economic development, strengthening the EU and the transatlantic link - underlining the special opportunity of the Three Seas Initiative as a framework for constructive cooperation between the European Union and the United States of America.Maior also highlighted the strategic implications of the Three Seas Initiative, such as facilitating military mobility that helps consolidating the entire eastern flank of NATO, in the complex security context of the region.