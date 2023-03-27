Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova Chirila: Transnistrian issue must be solved peacefully

The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Romania, Victor Chirila, on Monday stated that the Transnistrian issue must be solved peacefully, "on a sustainable basis," without creating new animosities.

"One of the requirements of the European Union is to solve the border-related problems. Of course, we understand that the Transnistrian issue can be an impediment. But I believe that the current context, the future peace will also give us the opportunity to solve this issue, especially since the Transnistrian region ... the political elite there is no longer uniform, it is no longer a monolith, as it once was. Things have changed a lot for them as well. We have an elite that is primarily concerned with their personal interests. And financial flows they don't come from Russia right now, they come from the European Union. Their business is with the European Union, including Romania, which is their main trading partner. And including Poland, which is their second trading partner, Italy, Germany... So they are increasingly very dependent on this space. Plus, they are also dependent on Ukraine,", he specified, during the debate "Romania and the Republic of Moldova - Together in the EU," held at the Palace of Parliament.

The ambassador underscored that the attempt to solve this problem by military means could create precedents for future separatist movements.

The ambassador mentioned that, after 30 years of independence of the Republic of Moldova, the opportunity appeared to establish "extremely close" ties between the two banks of the Prut. AGERPRES