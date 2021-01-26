AmCham: Romania has historic chance to start major projects and reforms this year

Romania has the historic chance to kick off major projects and reforms this year after a year 2020 that brought the highest level of uncertainty in postwar history, consider the representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania, AmCham.

Uncertainty about business continuity, the evolution of the health crisis, the economic crisis and the fear of possible changes in legislation are the biggest challenges facing companies at the beginning of this year, according to the answers given by 155 AmCham member companies in a survey about the impact of the pandemic, carried out between December 15, 2020 - January 20, 2021.

"Given that these are global challenges that affect all economies, we consider that Romania is in a privileged situation from several points of view: the beginning of new legislative and executive mandates meant to bring stability; the beginning of a new period of European funds allocation in which Romania can benefit from record amounts; the overlapping of the Government's and the business environment's priorities in a considerable proportion. We are glad to see that many of the strategic recommendations in the AmCham - Priorities for Romania document are found in the Government Plan," said Ionut Simion, president of AmCham Romania.

According to the organization, Romania's accession to the OECD is a common priority, desirable by 2025, an objective that also requires intense efforts on behalf of the authorities responsible for implementing economic policies but which can also rely on strong support from the business community.

"These favorable elements create the premises for real consultations and collaborations, of a partnership between the business environment and the public sector for starting and implementing common objectives that will lead to confidence building and a predictable investment climate in Romania, sending a positive message to both companies present in Romania, as well as to those surveying the region. Dialogue and collaboration between the authorities and the business environment will contribute to reducing the uncertainty under which this year begins and to transforming it from a risk factor into a development opportunity for Romania, made possible by capitalizing on financial, digital and human resources that our country has at its disposal," underlines the cited document.