Anca Dragu: Volunteering and internship - elements regarding responsibility of universities, should be deepened in Romania

Volunteering and internship are elements that regard the responsibility of universities and should, maybe, be deepened in Romania, said Senate President Anca Dragu.

"The responsibility of universities is very high and I would like to see that universities are more active in this sense. And here we think from excellence and academic integrity to aspects regarding to equal chances, gender equality. Furthermore, civic activities and civic involvement in which universities and students should be involved. Furthermore, volunteering and internship are elements that regard the responsibilities of universities and which should, maybe, be deepened in Romania," said Anca Dragu, on Friday, during the conference titled "The social responsibility of universities in Romania," organized by the DC News Media Group.

The chair of the Senate added that, from her university experience abroad, volunteering seemed the most valuable experience.

"I had the opportunity to know other fields. For example, I was volunteering in a school, in a neighborhood with people of lesser financial possibility and I held some classes, something like general knowledge on economy. Then, the university would mandate an internship and it was, firstly, the effort of finding this internship, then to get accepted, of course, they were paid internships, some very little, most unpaid, but they showed also your value as a student, the moment when you leave university just about who'll look for you on the labor market," said Dragu.

Anca Dragu expressed "full openness" towards legislative modifications that would encourage "the responsibility side at the level of universities."

"Both in what regards the role of universities, as well as the behaviour of students, yes, full openness, because students finish universities and become adult participants in society and then they should be equipped with all these notions regarding equality of chances, gender equality, civic involvement, professional and academic integrity, of course, so all these values must be in the briefcase of a university graduate," Anca Dragu also added, reports agerpres.