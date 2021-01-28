Andrei Baciu: In phase 1 we exceeded vaccination rate of 92 - 93%

The Secretary of State in the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu stated on Thursday that, during the anti-COVID-19 immunization phase 1 allocated to health and social personnel, the vaccination rate exceeded 92 - 93%.

"The vaccination campaign started a month ago and more than half a million people have been vaccinated. More than one million people are still scheduled for vaccination. Regarding the phase 1, we already exceed a vaccination rate of over 92 - 93%. Which is an extremely important element," Baciu told the online debate "Vaccination, present and future," organized by DC Media Group.

He expressed confidence that vaccination relating would change.