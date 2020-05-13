Annual inflation rate drops to 2.7pct in April 2020

Romania's annual inflation rate decreased to 2.7 percent in April 2020, from 3 percent in March, in the context of food stuff prices increasing by 5.72 percent, services by 3.06 percent and non-food goods by 0.53 percent, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

In April 2020 compared to March 2020, consumer prices increased by 0.26 percent and against December 2019 the growth was of 1.42 percent.Consumer prices increased by 2.7 percent in April 2020 compared to April 2019. The annual rate calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) stands at 2.3 percent. The average rate of consumer prices in the past 12 months (May 2019 - April 2020) against the previous 12 months (May 2018 - April 2019), calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI) stands at 3.6 percent. Determined based on HICP, the average rate is 3.6 percent," the INS mentions.The National Bank of Romania (BNR) inflation forecast for this year is 3 percent.