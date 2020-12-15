Annual meeting of Chief of Defense Staff with Defense Attachés accredited in Bucharest
The Chief of the Defense Staff specified that in the field of National Defense Romania remains firmly committed to the triad of action aimed at cooperation within NATO and the EU, as well as with the United States, on the dimension of defending the strategic partnership.
The consolidation of the national and allied command-control and operative structures, located on the territory of Romania, remains a constant in the national approach of defending the country and achieving the NATO position of defense and deterrence, states the General Staff.
In his speech, Lieutenant-General Daniel Petrescu stated that, despite the difficulties generated by the pandemic, for the Romanian Army 2020 was a year of accelerating the modernization process and increasing the defensive capacity, in an allied and European context. He also reiterated that our country will continue to establish itself in 2021 as an anchor of stability and a provider of security in the Black Sea region, as well as a promoter of peaceful solutions to international disputes. The Romanian Army will support the participation of the Romanian military staff in the application of NATO security measures in Poland and in missions in theaters of operations in Afghanistan, the Western Balkans and Africa under mandates of major international bodies - UN, NATO, EU and OSCE.