Ludovic Orban discusses with Airbus Helicopters officials on development of Romania's aeronautical industry

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, discussed, on Wednesday, at the Parliament Palace, with the management of Airbus Helicopters about the development of the aeronautical industry in Romania and the opportunity of an industrial project in this field, according to AGERPRES.

"Today, in Parliament, we discussed with Mr. Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, and with Mr. Georges Durdilly, General Manager of Airbus Helicopters Romania, about the development of the aeronautical industry in Romania and the opportunity of an industrial project to include the production and maintenance of helicopters, as well as the research and innovation part in the field," Orban wrote on Facebook.

According to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Airbus is a traditional partner for the Romanian aeronautical industry, developing several joint projects in partnership with IAR Brasov and Turbomecanica Bucharest.

"Romania continues to support this partnership, which highlights the potential for local development of a leading industry," Orban added.