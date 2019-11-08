Approximately 20,000 police staff, gendarmes, border police staff, fire workers will ensure, on Sunday, the safety and protection of electors

Approximately 20,000 police staff, gendarmes, border police staff, fire workers and staff in other operational structures will ensure, on Sunday, the safety and protection of the 18,748 polling stations in the country.

"Public order at the national level will be ensured by over 13,800 employees of the ministry, and another 3,600 specialists will be prepared to verify and solve urgently the notifications regarding potential electoral incidents. In this sense, at the level of the MAI [Ministry of Internal Affairs] a guide was elaborated containing the main legal provisions applicable to the electoral process, guide that was sent previously to all structures. In total, on Sunday, for the conduct of the electoral process in conditions of maximum safety approximately 37,000 workers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be mobilized," said, on Friday, in a press conference, the MAI spokeswoman, Monica Dajbog, Agerpres informs.

She mentioned that, in the context of the presidential elections on Sunday, MAI has as main priority the conduct in public safety conditions of the vote at the level of the entire country.

Monica Dajbog recalled that this electoral process will see the use of the Informational system to monitor vote presence and prevention of illegal voting.