Arad: 23 foreign citizens caught while trying to illegally cross border

Border police at the Varsand and Nadlac II Border Checkpoints - Arad County, found on Wednesday 23 citizens from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Ethiopia who tried to cross the border illegally to Hungary, hidden in trucks.

On April 14, at the Varsand Border Checkpoint, following the detailed control of a means of transport carrying, according to the documents accompanying the goods, cable reels, on the route Bulgaria - the Netherlands, five foreign nationals were found hidden in the cargo compartment, shows a Thursday's press release of the Border Police.

According to the quoted source, the persons were taken to the headquarters of the sector for investigations where, following the verifications, the border police established that the persons in question are citizens of Afghanistan, aged between 17 and 30, asylum seekers in Romania.Eighteen other foreigners were found at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, following a thorough check at four trucks driven by two Bulgarian citizens, a Turkish citizen and a Romanian, who were transporting various goods to Italian companies.In all cases, the border police officers carry out investigations in order to establish the entire criminal activity, and the necessary legal measures will be ordered.