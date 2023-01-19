Arad: Border police catches 33 migrants in trucks loaded with construction materials

Authorities at the Nadlac I and Nadlac II border crossing points caught 33 citizens from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in two trucks loaded with pallets and construction materials, told Agerpres.

The migrants were detected with the help of the police dogs at the border crossing points with Hungary, the Arad Border Police reported on Thursday.

At Nadlac II, in a truck driven by a Romanian, which was transporting pallets to Austria, 20 migrants from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan were found hiding, who "intended to illegally cross the state border wanting to go to western European countries." Following the verification, it was established that the migrants had entered our country legally.

At Nadlac I, in another truck driven by a Romanian, which was transporting construction materials, 13 migrants from Bangladesh, aged between 24 and 44, who appeared to have entered Romania legally, were also found.

In both cases, the drivers are investigated for migrant trafficking.