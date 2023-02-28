Arad policemen catch 20 persons from Pakistan and India, hidden in van

Arad border policemen discovered on Tuesday 20 migrants from Pakistan and India who attempted to illegally exit Romania, hidden in a van driven by a Romanian heading to France, told Agerpres.

The van was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point and the documentation presented at the border control stipulated that the driver was transporting pallets for a commercial company in France.

"Based on the risk analysis, the border policemen conducted a thorough control of the means of transportation. Thus, 20 foreign citizens were discovered, hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were taken in and transported at the sector headquarters for investigations, where, following the checks, our colleagues established that they were citizens of Pakistan and India who intended to fraudulently get to a Western European country," the Arad Border Police informed.

The driver is risking a criminal case for migrant trafficking and the foreigners a criminal case for attempting to fraudulent cross the state border.