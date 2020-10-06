Arafat announces new restrictions in localities where incidence of coronavirus cases exceeds 1.5 per thousand

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Secretary of State Raed Arafat, declared on Monday, after the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), that at local level, where the incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus exceeds 1.5 per thousand, additional restrictions will be taken, such as banning weddings and baptisms or suspending the activity of non-compliant economic agents, according to Agerpres.

According to him, all the county committees for emergency situations and the one in Bucharest will urgently meet to analyze the epidemiological situation in each county and in the respective localities and to take all the measures that are provided for by government decisions or CNSU decisions that were issued in the context of an incidence of 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days.

"The measures will be specifically analyzed, but we do not limit ourselves to those measures: wearing masks indoors, but also in outdoors, especially in public spaces where there is overcrowding and where wearing a mask is necessary, quarantining localities exceeding 3 per thousand in the last 14 days and, of course, taking into account whether or not there are outbreaks here, whether it is community-spreading, then taking into account the quarantine of these localities, banning events such as weddings, baptisms in areas with an incidence of more than 1.5 per thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days, the closure or cessation of the activity of indoor restaurants in areas where they exceed the incidence of 1.5. In fact, these are decisions that were taken by the National Committee and were taken by government decision and we are calling on all the county committees and the Bucharest municipality committee to implement these measures where the rule requires it," Arafat declared.

He pointed out that the suspension of the activity of the operators found with irregularities is under analysis.

"The possibility of implementing as soon as possible the measure to close the activity or rather to suspend the activity of non-compliant agents is also under analysis, at least for 30 days from the moment the misconduct is detected. In the areas where we have an incidence of 1.5 per thousand inhabitants, the recommendation is that all economic agents, including public and private institutions, take into account working from home, at a distance and where this is not possible, the postponement of the schedule.This should become an obligation for all institutions in the areas that are affected and have an incidence of 1.5 or greater than 1.5 per thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days," said Arafat.

The head of DSU announced that the participation of the faithful in the events on the occasion of Saint Parascheva Feast Day will be allowed only for those who have their domicile in the respective locality. He also stressed that the controls will be intensified.