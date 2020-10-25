Army Day: Defence Minister holds videoconference with military in theathres of operations and foreign missions

National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Defence Staff head Daniel Petrescu talked on Sunday, in a videoconference, with the Romanian servicemen in the theatres of operations in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Mali and with the seamen on the "Regina Maria" frigate, on the occasion of Army Day.

The commanders of the detachments in the theatres of operations reported the concrete modalities of mission execution, aspects regarding the security situation in the areas where they are deployed, as well as information on the troops health state, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed in a press release.

"The Romanian Army military continue the traditions and proudly bear the tricolour flag in the theatres of operations abroad. You are thus accomplishing, with professionalism and devotion, all entrusted missions, together with allies and partners," Minister Ciuca told the servicemen on missions abroad.

He brought to mind that, when it comes to building defence, Romania counts on the affiliation to the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, as well as on the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America, which is "more solid than ever."

"Nonetheless, before everything, we have the duty to rely on ourselves, on the national defence and security system institutions. Dear servicemen, the Day of the Romanian Army is, for all Romanians, the occasion to show you our appreciation, to thank you for the manner in which you accomplish your missions, for your devotion and professionalism," Minister Ciuca concluded.

Lieutenant-General Daniel Petrescu thanked the military for the manner in which they do their duty to the country, far from their families.

This year, Romania's Army is participating in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan with over 690 military, another approximately 450 being deployed to operations under NATO, EU, UN and OSCE command/mandate in other regions.

