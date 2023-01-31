Artmark: One of the largest collections of Dali litographs to be auctioned

One of the largest collections of lithographs by Salvador Dali is being auctioned, on Tuesday, by Artmark, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the organizers, the collection is made up of 34 graphic pieces. The works are rare occurrences on the Romanian art market and are put up for sale at starting prices between 250 and 400 euros.

The most valuable work is the "Court of the Lion," which has a starting price of 400 euros. The chromolithograph is part of the "Le Bestiaire de la Fontaine" series. The work "Gala," in which the artist's wife is illustrated, can be purchased at the starting price of 250 euros.

The auction also includes works signed by Picasso, Matisse, Magritte, Degas, Warhol or Basquiat.

Pablo Picasso is present in the auction "The Surrealist Universe" - The Auction of European & American Graphics" with 13 pieces. Among the most remarkable are the lithographs "Amor," "The Model," "Ganymede" or "Flutist and Young Woman with tambourine," which have a starting price of 300 euros and are part of the "Vollard" suite.

European artists are joined by those from overseas - Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat or Roy Lichtenstein.

Andy Warhol, who made different works with the face of Marilyn Monroe - a tribute to the actress, but also a discussion of the nature of celebrity - is present in the session with the work "Marilyn," at the starting price of 250 euros, which is part of a limited edition of 100 pieces in which the artist used the silk screen process, a sophisticated serigraphic technique, which allowed him to produce a series of similar images, with slight interstitial iridescence and an impression of three-dimensionality.

The auction will take place, as of 7.00 pm, in the auction hall at Cesianu-Racovita Palace, but also online, on the Artmark Live 2.0 auction platform.