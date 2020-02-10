 
     
As many as 2,555 school children affected by school closures because of flu

Partial or full school closures in Romania because of the flu are currently affecting 2,555 school children, the Ministry of Education and Research announced on Monday, adding that the numbers do not reflect the number of sick children.

Schools are partially or completely closed in Bucharest and seven counties.

In Brasov County there are 12 schools partially closed, in Bucharest - two closed and 25 partially closed, in Buzau County - one partially closed, in Cluj County - two partially closed, in Iasi County - three partially closed, in Olt County - one closed, in Salaj County - three partially closed, in Suceava County - one fully closed.

AGERPRES

