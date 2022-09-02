At its 20th anniversary, AHK Romania awards leap-forward technology

The use of e-propulsion technologies, cooperation with universities for the training of new generations, LED lighting for schools and the production of non-polluting biofuels from agricultural residues are the four winning initiatives of the AHK Awards offered by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) to reward the companies spearheading the current technology transformation.

The prizes were presented on Thursday at the Parliament Palace, at the 20th anniversary Gala of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the organization said in a release.

According to the cited document, the companies to initiate and develop the projects were: Business Excellence awardee DAR Draxlmaier Automotive, with "E-Mobility Transformation"; Bosch Group Romania, whose "University Cooperation Program" is the winner in the Our Employees - Our Success category; E.ON Romania, with "Energy in Schools", awarded in the Responsibility for the Future category; and Clariant Products Ro, with "Producing advanced biofuels from agricultural residues", in the category Innovation and New Technologies.

68 applications entered the competition, and the jury had a difficult task selecting the winners from a host of top-quality projects.

"This is the first year when AHK Romania offers awards that recognize and promote the efforts and results achieved by companies or their projects," the release states. AGERPRES