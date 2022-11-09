AUR: Gender Equality textbook, an evil globalist doctrine that wants to destroy person, family, nation

Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) senator, Sorin Lavric, criticized the textbook "Gender Equality", on Wednesday, whose doctrine is "globalist evil, which wants to destroy the person, the family, the nation, the church", noting that the manual appeared under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and is addressed "for now" only to personnel from pre-university education, told Agerpres.

"Last night I had the bad inspiration to flip through a textbook called 'Gender Equality' and I want to share with you some of the impressions I was left with. What is gender equality? It is the main vector through which today's political scourge spreads throughout the world. When I say politically correct scourge or globalist scourge it is the same thing, it is the same evil globalist doctrine that wants to destroy the person, the family, the nation, the church and this relationship between man and woman in marriage. So far, this politically correct scourge was mainly transmitted through governments, corporations and universities, only now a step forward has been taken and under the supervision of the Ministry of Education it has been passed to the pre-university level (...). We have a gross sample of ideological aggression, the fact that what normal life means for us, for healthy Romanians, is actually the expression of an oppressive coercive pattern, because of which the minorities cannot achieve that peace and happiness they want. (...). We must draw the attention of the Romanians that, if they do not wake up and replace this political class, this manual, which for the time being will only circulate for teaching staff, will end up being a mandatory norm and then the Romanians will wake up to the fact that some children appear in their families in whose minds certain fixed ideas have occurred, which change the horizon of life and of course aspirations and ideals," Lavric specified, at a press conference.

He claimed that several NGOs appealed to the Ministry of Education to withdraw this manual, but, adds Lavric, "the Minister of Education today is a puppet, a docile puppet in the hands of Iohannis and we know very well that for Iohannis, an educated Romania actually means a Romania on its knees in front of gender ideology and the politically correct scourge," the AUR senator concluded.