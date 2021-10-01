AUR requests initiation of criminal prosecution against Emergency Management head Raed Arafat

In the aftermath of another deadly hospital fire, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) requested on Friday the initiation of criminal prosecution against the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, on ground that he carries "the main moral responsibility for all the tragedies occurred over the last years in the country's hospitals."

"Raed Arafat must go now! And not just go, but also be held accountable to the law for his incompetence, irresponsibility and complicity! For the people who died in torment, suffocated and burned, for the suffering caused to their relatives, the guilty must pay! And we'll go out into the street tomorrow, as we did after the Colectiv fire, to show our solidarity with the victims of the rulers' indifference. Enough with so many sacrifices on the altar of incompetence!," AUR Co-chairman George Simion said, as cited in a press statement.

Seven people died in a fire that broke out on Friday morning at the ICU of the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital.