Aurel Vainer, Carol Konig commemorated at ProEtnica Intercultural Festival in Sighisoara

Carol Konig, organiser and founder of ProEtnica from the Ministry of Culture, and Aurel Vainer, the late president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), both of whom died in the autumn of 2021, were commemorated on Thursday in the opening of the most important intercultural festival in Romania, ProEtnica, which takes place August 25- 28 and brings together approximately 600 representatives of Romania's 20 national minorities.

The two personalities were introduced by General Director of the National Institute for Research and Training Carmen Croitoru and by MP Silviu Vexler, the incumbent president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania.

"I don't think there could be a better, more appropriate place, where the memory of Dr Vainer and Mr Konig could be mentioned. (...) Practically, the ProEtnica and Sighisoara in the days it takes place is a whole universe that gathers in front of spectators; it is a rare art that takes a lot of work to deliver an international, soulful and moral journey for all those who cross the theoretical threshold of the city and enjoy all these shows. These days, the traditions of the national minorities in Romania are becoming something more, they are giving back to the world things that we often lost, sometimes because that was fate, sometimes because history was hostile, sometimes because we didn't know how to appreciate the value of national minorities," said Vexler, told Agerpres.

He confessed how much Vainer loved the ProEtnica Festival, in which he participated from the beginning to his death, and in which he communicated with many people, most of them unknown, because he "loved people."

According to the MP, Vainer's name remains associated with his tenure as head of FCER, but also with the activity carried out in the Romanian Parliament, as a representative of the Jewish minority in Romania, a capacity in which he served in both communities, primarily Romania and secondly the community it represents, seeking throughout that time, which was often troubled and complicated, to always be a factor of stability and understanding.

The personality of the expert in military history Carol Konig, organiser and founder of ProEtnica from the Ministry of Culture, was mentioned by Director General of the National Institute for Cultural Research and Training Carmen Croitoru, who collaborated with him.

"My speech today is called 'the luck of having met Carol Konig.' Carol Konig, in his rich professional career, climbed the steps that made him unique with simplicity. He started his activity as a history and geography teacher and he confessed to us in recent years that he was marked by this vocational mission," said Croitoru.

The conference marking the beginning of the event then began with a moment of silence in memory of the two personalities.