AUR's George Simion: This is the onset of General Ciuca's dictatorship in Romania

Chamber floor leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) George Simion declared on Wednesday in the plenary sitting that "General Ciuca's dictatorship" is being instated in Romania, and the amendments to be brought to the Chamber of Deputies' Rules of Procedure are "a punch in the mouth of the Opposition".

"We are still allowed to take the floor in the Chamber of Deputies. Starting tomorrow, the floor time in the plenary and committee sittings will be limited, we will be told where we can film from and where not, as if the regulations of this institution do not clearly state that the sittings are public. Media presence and recording is allowed only after receiving the consent of the Standing Bureau, an eminently political institution. (...) A fellow MP said that we are approaching a totalitarian regime and what are you doing? You simply confirm this accusation. (...) It's a sad day for democracy in Romania, because you ban filming for the common citizen to no longer be able to see how certain colleagues navigate porn sites," Simion said during the debate on the decision to amend the Chamber Deputies' Rule of Procedure.

He went on to say that the whole country should see the MPs "watching porn and voting for special pensions and raking in 10,000-15,000 in benefits".

"That's what the Romanian taxpayer pays per head of MP, and you were bothered that I filmed this, and now you ban video recording under the pretext of so-called violence. Just strike off the filming provisions, leave those on violence and profanity you are all guilty of. (...) Shame on you for what you are doing here today, in the Chamber of Deputies, punching the Opposition in the mouth. General Ciuca's dictatorship is setting in in Romania as of today," said the AUR Co-chairman.