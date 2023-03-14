AUR's Simion says PSD leader making worring statements on Financial Supervisory Authority, insurance co bankruptcy

Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) Chairman, MP George Simion, criticized on Tuesday the representatives of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for "refusing" to come to Parliament to give explanations, amid "worrying statements" by Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu about the ASF and the "imminent bankruptcy of another insurance company."

"I would like to draw the attention of the true leaders of the governing coalition and of this Parliament, in particular the PSD and Marcel Ciolacu, who have made some worrying statements about the ASF and about the imminent bankruptcy of another major insurance company after City Insurance. City Insurance, in which close associates of the Social Democratic Party participated, in bankruptcy. ASF, led by a close and former PSD MP. ASF refused, as Mr. Raed Arafat refused, to come before Parliament to give explanations," Simion told a press conference.

Simion also called for a decision-maker from the banking sector to come to Parliament to explain how they are protecting the interests of Romanians who contribute to the pension pillar II amid the crisis in the United States, where two major banks have gone bankrupt.

"Two major banks have gone bankrupt in the United States. Major firms that insure the second pension pillar in Romania have investments in the banking sector in the United States, which is going through great turmoil. We would very much like to protect the interests of Romanians who contribute to the pension pillar II and we would like someone in charge of the banking sector to come before Parliament and tell us how to protect ourselves from this crisis, which seems imminent," said the AUR leader.