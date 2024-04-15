Subscription modal logo Premium

Authorities and organisations in Romania and Ukraine working to ensure equal rights for national minorities

Wikipedia
ucraina steag drapel

Romanian and Ukrainian authorities and organisations are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in the two countries, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of his meeting with the president of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), Paul Grod, at the Victoria Palace of Government on Monday.

"The Romanian minority in Ukraine and the Ukrainian minority in Romania are genuine bridges for closer cooperation between our peoples. We, the authorities and organisations, are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in Romania and Ukraine, stability and peace for our citizens," Ciolacu wrote in a post on the government's X-page, agerpres informs.

The Union of the Ukrainians of Romania, in partnership with the Ukrainian World Congress, organized the Summit of the Leaders of the World Congress of Ukrainians in Bucharest, at the Palace of Parliament, from April 12 to 15.

