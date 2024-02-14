Average monthly net wage for part-time jobs in Romania reaches RON 3,000 (platform)

The monthly average net wage in Romania fot part-time jobs is RON 3,000 nationwide, all fields and experience levels included, according to Salario data, the eJobs.ro salary comparator.

A breakdown by areas that offer most of the part-time jobs: retail trade RON 2,200; call centres RON 2,000; services RON 2,000; arts / entertainment RON 3,000; advertising / marketing / PR RON 2,100 lei, and transport / logistics RON 2,500.

eJob reports that of the 370,000 jobs posted last year on its platform,72,000 were part-time.

For this year, however, employers plan mainly full-time employment,as only 8.2% of respondents to the latest eJobs.ro survey say they will increase the number of part-time jobs available. Moreover, almost 70% of them say that their number of part-time positions is quite small and that they do not expect any fluctuation in that regard.

"This year, for example, of the nearly 40,000 jobs posted since January 1, 6,500 were part-time, which means that we are pretty close to 2023 as a percentage. Also at about 15% is the level of applications for these jobs, with candidates, especially the very young, being interested in opportunities that allow them to acquire experience while still in school. If we talk about age classes older than 24-25 years, then we see especially candidates who already have a job and are looking for an additional source of income, namely a part-time job," according to eJobs head of sales Roxana Draghici.

The areas with the highest number of part-time positions since the beginning of the year are retail trade, services, arts / entertainment, call centres / BPO, advertising / marketing / PR and transport / logistics.

The survey was conducted in January on a sample of 170 respondent companies. Currently, more than 25,000 jobs are available on the eJobs.ro. Of these, 3,800 are part-time.

